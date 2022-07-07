A mid-summer event for Hockey Day Minnesota will take place Thursday, July 14, under the gazebo at Marketfest, starting 6 p.m.
The annual Hockey Day MN will be held in White Bear Township the week of 22-29, 2023.
The July 14 event will include a concert featuring Martin Zeller and the Hardways at Big Wood Brewery from 7 to 10 p.m.
“Join us for a festive evening in downtown White Bear Lake,” the committee announced on its Facebook page, “celebrating the kickoff to Hockey Day MN.”
For tickets and other information, visit www.tempotickets.com/kickofftoHDM.
The event’s website is now live. The address is www.hockeydaymn.com.
