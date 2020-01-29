White Bear Lake led 1-0 after two periods but conference-leading Cretin-Derham Hall erupted in the final period and beat the Bears 4-1 on Tuesday evening at Highland Arena in St. Paul. Billy Rose scored for Bears (13-4-1) early in the second period, swooping past the net on a breakaway. Michael Gleason, the state’s leading scorer, started the Raiders rally with a power play goal at 1:29 of the third period and capped it with an empty-netter, giving him 33 for the season. Jake Fischer and Jack Nei also scored for the Raiders (16-3-1). CDH goalie Marko Belak stopped 28 of 29 shots. The Bears’ Tyler Steffens stopped 22 of 25. On power plays, the Bears were 0-for-5, the Raiders 2-for-5. In the Suburban East Conference, the Raiders are 13-0, Stillwater 10-2, Forest Lake 9-2 and the Bears 11-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.