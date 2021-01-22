Cretin-Derham Hall scored four goals in the third period and handed White Bear Lake its first loss 7-1 Thursday evening at Aldrich Arena. Joey Frattalone scored the lone goal for the Bears (2-1). Jake Fisher and Chuck Altier each had two goals for the No. 9 ranked Raiders (4-0).
