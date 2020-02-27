White Bear Lake blasted the first three goals of the game and held off Stillwater 5-3 in the Section 4AA semifinals Thursday evening, earning a spot in the section finals.
The Bears (18-8-1) face top-seeded Hill-Murray (18-6-3) for the state berth Friday, 7 p.m., at the same site, Aldrich Arena. They met in last year’s finals, too, the Bears winning 3-2.
The Bears had split with Stillwater (19-7-1) in conference and this game looked like a toss-up going in, but the Bears had a 3-0 lead in the first 14 minutes.
Sam Newpower ripped the first goal at 5:50, swooping past the net, assisted by Joe Montgomery and Ethan Moerke. Grant Hofeld steered a slap shot past the goalie’s shoulder on a power play at 10:57.
They made it 3-0 on a goal that could make both a highlight reel or a blooper real. Triston Johnson, rushing the net with the puck, swung mightily and missed. But Billy Rose, trailing him, saw the puck lying there and smacked it past the goalie from about 10 feet. Johnson and Hofeld got assists.
Just when it appeared the first period would end 3-0, Stillwater’s Joe Manning scored with 12 seconds left. The Ponies pulled with 3-2 on Ronnie Donar’s goal 4:16 into the second period. What had looked like a possible rout was suddenly a close game.
However, Hofeld halted the Pony rally by pumping in another top-shelf goal at 7:45, The Bears again led by two at the end of the period.
The Bears had a goal disallowed in the third period but still led by two with a half-minute left. The Ponies pulled the goalie and Joe Stengl scored with 29 seconds on the clock. The Bears quickly responded as Joe Montgomery drilled an empty-netter five seconds later, assisted by Lleyton Road.
Bear goalie Tyler Steffens stopped 18 of 21 shots and Stillwater’s Logan Bies stopped 20 of 24.
