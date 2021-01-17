Max Hamstad scored twice, including the decisive goal on a power play, as White Bear Lake fought off Mounds View 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at TCO Sports Garden, the home ice for both teams.
Hamstad, a senior forward, gave the Bears a 3-2 lead on a deflected shot at 10:17 of the third period, assisted by Cade Codytek. Tyler Bishop got the clincher when he was awarded a goal due to tripping on a breakaway with an open net at the 16:03 marker.
Charlie Olsen and Hamstad scored in the first period.
Shots were even: Bears 26, Mustangs 25. Scoring for Mounds View (0-2) were Ethan Elmes and Zack Schulte (power play). Goalie Jackson Kohnen made eight of his 25 saves in the third period.
GH Saturday vs MV 3:00 — White Bear Lake lost its season opener to Mounds View 2-0 at home Saturday, giving up two goals in the third period.
— Bruce Strand
