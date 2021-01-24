White Bear Lake took a 3-0 lead in the first 11 minutes and held on to defeat East Ridge 3-2 on Friday evening in Woodbury. Ethan Moerke, Tyler Mckenzie and Anthony Brooks scored for the Bears (3-1). Aiden Welch made two assists and Torin Larson in goal made 31 saves. Shots were even at 33 each. The Bears killed five of six power plays by Raptors (2-1). Caden Nienow had their power play goal in the second period and Jackson Knutsen scored in the third.
