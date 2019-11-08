White Bear Lake rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Mahtomedi 4-3 in overtime in the opener for both teams on Thursday evening.
The game turned on two quick power play goals as Bears presented new coach Elsa Shorey with an exciting victory in her debut, at St. Croix Valley Rec Center in Stillwater. Shorey is a former Bear who previously coached Robbinsdale Cooper.
Maggie Marston got the game-winner 7:38 into the overtime for the Bears, assisted by Luci Koller.
Emme Nelson drilled the first three goals of the game for Mahtomedi, two in the first period and the third at 4:02 of the second period. Assisting on her goals were Erika Broten, Emma Dornseif (two) and Ellie Donovan.
The Bears were still down 3-0 with a minute left in the second period but got back in the game on power play goals seven seconds apart, after two penalties on Mahtomedi. Skylar Johnson scored 5-on-3 (Kaylee Kloos assisting) at 16:13 and by Tehya Daniels scored 5-on-4 (Luci Koller and Annika Norman assisting) at 16:20.
The Daniels-Koller-Norman line knotted with score at 10:08 of the third with Daniels again putting it in the net.
The Bears had seven power plays, converting on two. Mahtomedi was 0-for-3. The Bears had 36 shots on goal, Mahtomedi 32. In goal were Lauren Hamme for Mahtomedi and Maya Marston for the Bears.
