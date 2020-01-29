White Bear Lake lost to Park 3-1 on Tuesday evening in Cottage Grove. Ellie Sarauer scored for the Bears (5-19-1) on a power play for a 1-1 tie in the second period. Park’s Shauna Miller drilled power play goals in the second and third period. Park (9-13-1) outshot the Bears 39-19.
