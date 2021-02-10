East Ridge stymied White Bear Lake 2-0 on Tuesday evening, snapping the Bears two-game win streak, and White Bear Sports Center. Bella Schmidt and Ceci Groch scored for the Raptors (5-2) against Bear goalie Maya Martsen, who made 24 saves. The Bears (2-5) had 18 shots on goal, all stopped by Shannon Garrity.
