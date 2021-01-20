White Bear Lake lost to Cretin-Derham Hall 4-2 on Tuesday evening. The Raiders outshot the Bears 54-19 and got all four goals in the second period. For the Bears (0-2), Ellie Sarauer scored in the first period, assisted by Maren Schoeberl, and Abby Broz scored on a power play in the third period. Maya Martsen in goal stopped 50 of 54 shots. Lilly Geist had two goals for CDH.
