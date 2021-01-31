White Bear Lake held Woodbury to 10 shots on goal and edged the Royals 3-2 at home Saturday evening. Tyler Bishop scored twice in the first period, the first on a power play, for a 2-1 Bears lead, and Ethan Moerke broke a 2-2 with a goal at 11:47 of the third. The Bears (4-2) outshot Woodbury 35-10, with Royal goalie Kamdon Carlson stopping 42 shots. Chris Fotopoulos and Derek Marrier scored for Woodbury (0-4-2). Torin Larson was in goal for the Bears with eight saves. Notching assists were Cade Kodytek (two), Lleyton Roed (two), Moerke and Max Hamstad.
