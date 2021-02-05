White Bear Lake unleashed 62 shots on goal and defeated Irondale/St. Anthony 6-1 on Thursday evening, improving to 5-1. Lleyton Roed and Aiden Welch each delivered two goals, including a power play for each. Tyler Bishop also scored on a power play and Tyler Mckenzie had the final goal. Max Hamstad assisted on three goals. Knight goalie Nick DeWester made 56 saves as the Bears outshot them 62-10.
