White Bear Lake cruised past Irondale 10-1 in the boys hockey opener on Saturday on the Knights ice. Lleyton Roed notched three goals while Luke Ahles, Grant Hofeld, Sam Newpower, Tyler Schauer, Triston Johnson, Tyler Bishop, and Ethan Moerke found the net once each. Billy Rose assisted on four goals and Sam Verkerke on two. Tyler Steffens was in goal.
