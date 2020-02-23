White Bear Lake turned back Woodbury 4-1 in the first round of Section 4AA on Thursday evening. Billy Rose, Sam Newpower and Triston Johnson scored for the Bears (17-8-1) in first period and Lleyton Roed capped the scoring in the third. Goalie Tyler Steffens made 19 saves, with Luke Danielson notching the lone goal for Woodbury (6-18-1). The No. 3 seeded Bears now face No. 2Stillwater (18-6-1) on Wednesday at Aldrich Arena, 8 p.m. The Bears and Ponies split in conference play. The other semifinal will be played at 6 p.m. with No. 1 Hill-Murray against No. 5 Mounds View.
Latest News
- Hockey: Bear boys tip Woodbury, face Stillwater in semifinals
- Gymnastics: Cougars' Noha is section all-around runner-up, competes at state
- Wrestling: Bears' Kastner, Sloan earn state berths
- Wrestling: Cougars have no state qualifiers; trio places 3rd at section
- Wrestling: Mustangs' Kaufman, Dunagan, Morgan, Solheim earn state trips
- Gymnastics: Zephyrs Frattalone adds Class AA all-around title, wins flor and vault also
- Swimming: Mustangs 2nd in section, reach state in 6 events
- Wrestling: Mahtomedi has 3 champs, 2 runners-up in section
Most Popular
Articles
- Twin Cities Orthopedics secures naming rights for Vadnais Sports Center
- Disagreement with developer continues
- Zamboni brought back to life in time for Miracle on Ice anniversary
- Kenya 2nd home for missionary couple
- Historic Lakeside Club restaurant approaches closing time
- Bear wrestlers reach section semi’s, finish duals 13-9
- Council set to vote on largest undertaking in city history
- White Bear Police Reports
- Basketball: Mahtomedi girls top Hastings 60-54, finish regular season 19-7
- Gymnastics: Bears' Squires, Gunderson earn return trip to state
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.