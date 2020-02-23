White Bear Lake turned back Woodbury 4-1 in the first round of Section 4AA on Thursday evening. Billy Rose, Sam Newpower and Triston Johnson scored for the Bears (17-8-1) in first period and Lleyton Roed capped the scoring in the third. Goalie Tyler Steffens made 19 saves, with Luke Danielson notching the lone goal for Woodbury (6-18-1). The No. 3 seeded Bears now face No. 2Stillwater (18-6-1) on Wednesday at Aldrich Arena, 8 p.m. The Bears and Ponies split in conference play. The other semifinal will be played at 6 p.m. with No. 1 Hill-Murray against No. 5 Mounds View.

