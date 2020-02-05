White Bear Lake beat Blaine 2-1 in overtime on Saturday, with Sam Verkerke delivering the game-winner 5:14 into the extra session, assisted by Lleyton Roed and Grant Hofeld. Sam Newpower tied the score at 12:50 of their period, Billy Rose assisting. Tyler Steffens made 40 saves, giving up a first-period goal to Zach Buzick. The Bears are 15-4-1, Blaine 14-7.
