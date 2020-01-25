White Bear Lake cruised to a 9-1 win over Mounds View on Saturday at Shoreview Ice Arena. Lleyton Roed and Grant Hofeld led the charge, each logging two goals and three assists for the Bears (13-3-1). Sam Verkerke, Billy Rose, Joey Frattalone, Brady O’Brien and Tyler Schauer also scored. Steffens faced only eight shots by the Mustangs (7-10), stopping seven.
