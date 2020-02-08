White Bear Lake came back winless from a weekend trip up north as the Bears fell to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6-2 on Saturday afternoon, after losing a Grand Rapids 3-1 on Friday evening. Brady O'Brien and Billy Rose scored for the Bears (15-7-1). The Lumberjacks (13-10-1) notched two short-handed goals and one power play goal. Darian Durand had two goals, both at even strength, for C-E-C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.