White Bear Lake’s bid to trip up conference champion Cretin-Derham Hall in the regular-season finale fell short 5-4 at Vandais Arena on Thursday evening.
Behind 5-2, the Bears got a goal from Lleyton Roed at 3:25 of the third period but were still two goals down when Billy Rose scored with five seconds remaining.
That was Roed’s third goal of the game, the first of which was scored short-handed.
Jack Nei sparked Cretin-Derham Hall by scoring short-handed at 12:38 of the second period and again on a power at 16:28 to open a 4-2 lead. Drew Fisher, Will Weegman and John Heisel had the other Raider goals.
Bears goalie Tyler Steffens gave up five goals on 26 shots. CDH’s Marko Belak stopped 24 of 28.
The Bears finished the regular season 16-8-1, losing five of their last 10 games after starting 11-3-1. Section 4AA will start Saturday, Feb. 22.
Cretin-Derham Hall (19-5-1 overall) finished 16-2 in the Suburban East, followed by Stillwater at 14-3-1 and the Bears at 13-5.
