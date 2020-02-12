White Bear Lake snapped a three-game losing streak by shutting out Forest Lake 2-0 at home Tuesday evening. Forest Lake (13-8-3) outshot they Bears 27-21 but could not get one past goalie Tyler Steffens. Billy Rose scored for the Bears (16-7-1) in the first period, assisted by Luke Ahles and Lleyton Road. Triston Johnson made it 2-0 in the second period, assists by Zach Kuyava and Rose. The Bears will close the regular season hosting conference leader Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday evening.

