White Bear Lake stayed undefeated with a 4-2 win over Park of Cottage Grove at home Saturday. The Bears (8-0-1), now ranked No. 3, outshot the winless Wolfpack 48-18, but Park goalie Conner Nelson made 41 saves. The Bears led by only 3-2 until Sam Newpower scored on a power play with 1:05 left in the game. Tyler Bishop, Grant Hofeld and Billy Rose tallied the first three goals. Ryan Dehling made 16 saves for the Bears. Brandon Greeder and Dalton Anderson scored for the Wolfpack (0-5-1).
