White Bear Lake was elevated to No. 1 in the state rankings this week, and promptly got knocked off by a below-.500 team, Irondale, on Thursday evening.
The Knights (4-7) handed the Bears (8-1-1) their first loss 4-1 at Vadnais Arena, capped by two empty-net goals, with their goalie Elija Kaasa stopping 39 of 40 Bear shots.
Irondale, outshot 40-23, took a 2-0 lead with Connor Kvaal scoring in the second period and Nate Foley at 7:02 of the third.
The Bears were blanked until Grant Hofeld finally got one past Kaasa at 14:30. They pulled their goalie but couldn’t knot the score, and Irondale struck for empty-net goals by Sam Diebold at 15:14 and Foley with 15:31.
