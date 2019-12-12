White Bear Lake drilled five goals in the second period and beat East Ridge 6-0 on Thursday evening in Cottage Grove. Lleyton Roed and Billy Rose each scored twice in the second period for the Bears (4-0-1) and Tristan Johnson got the fifth goal. Nicky O’Brien closed the scoring in the third period. Rose assisted on three goals, and Roed and Grant Hofeld each assisted on two. Tyler Steffens made 11 saves for the shutout.
