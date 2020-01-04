White Bear Lake scored the last three goals of the game and beat Forest Lake 5-1 on Saturday evening on the Rangers ice.
Coming off their first loss of the year (to Irondale 5-1 on Tuesday), the Bears led 2-0 on goals by Tyler Schauer in the first period and Lleyton Roed in the second period.
After Forest Lake’s Evan Dzurik cut their lead two 2-1 at 2:33 of the third, Grant Hofeld responded with goals at 2:37 and 7:30, and Sam Verkerke made it 5-1 at the 10:21 mark.
Tyler Steffens in goal stopped 24 of 25 shots as the Bears improved to 9-1-1.
In the Suburban East Conference, Cretin-Derham Hall and Stillwater are each 6-0 and the Bears are 7-1. The Bears will host Stillwater on Thursday.
