White Bear Lake and Forest Lake skirmished to a 0-0 tie on Tuesday evening in the Bears rink. In the evenly-matched duel, the Rangers had 26 shots stopped by Bear goalie Jackson Kohnen, and the Bears had 25 foiled by Ranger goal Casey Sauve. The Bears (10-1-1) won the first meeting 3-2 over the Rangers (8-3-2) on Feb. 11.

