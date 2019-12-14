White Bear Lake remained undefeated with a 5-2 conquest of conference rival Mounds View on Saturday afternoon at home. Five players delivered on goal each for the No. 7 ranked Bears (5-0-1)— Triston Johnson, Sam Newpower, Billy Rose, Sam Verkerke, and Grant Hofeld, in that order. Newpower assisted on two goals. Mounds View (3-4) trailed 5-0 before George DeMay and Ethan Elmes got them on the board in the last nine minutes. The Bears had a 41-32 shot advantage and were 5-for-5 on penalty kills. Tyler Steffens made 30 saves.

