Like many high school athletes with college-level potential, Colin Hagstrom envisioned what it would be like to play for an NCAA championship team. But in Hagstrom’s case, the dream actually came true.

The former two-sport high school hero for Mahtomedi saw action for the Notre Dame lacrosse team that defeated No. 1 ranked Duke 13-9 in the NCAA finals May 29 in Philadelphia. 

