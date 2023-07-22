Like many high school athletes with college-level potential, Colin Hagstrom envisioned what it would be like to play for an NCAA championship team. But in Hagstrom’s case, the dream actually came true.
The former two-sport high school hero for Mahtomedi saw action for the Notre Dame lacrosse team that defeated No. 1 ranked Duke 13-9 in the NCAA finals May 29 in Philadelphia.
Hagstrom, a junior, was the backup face-off man behind sophomore Will Lynch. Face-offs were a strength for the Irish all season.
“Growing up watching college lacrosse, I always dreamed of playing in the national championship,” said Hagstrom, who was 2-for-5 on face-offs against Duke while Lynch was 12-for-19. “To actually accomplish this dream is such an unbelievable feeling.”
The No. 3 ranked Irish finished 14-2, including two wins over Duke. Both losses came against Virginia, but the Irish beat the Cavaliers 13-12 in the NCAA semifinals before capturing their legendary college’s first national title in lacrosse.
Hagstrom won 61 of 146 face-offs in 16 games, also scoring three goals in four shots. Asked about any personal highlights for the season, he said, “Being able to spend so much time with such great people while working hard to win a national championship was incredible.”
At a college with a national following and 34 NCAA championships, lacrosse was a big deal, said Hagstrom: “Lacrosse received a greet deal of attention on campus, especially since we were near the top of the rankings. Every weekend, our home games were packed. We had tremendous support and energy from out fans.”
A Finance major, Hagstrom said the Notre Dame student-athlete experience is all he hoped for.
“I get to be part of something bigger than myself, and a member of a great, close-knit community. I get to compete at the highest level. I am pushed to be better every day. Notre Dame has one of the richest sports traditions in the country and I am glad to be part of it.”
Hagstrom helped Mahtomedi reach state lacrosse tournaments in 2018 (they placed fourth) and 2019 (they placed fifth). He made the coaches association all-state team both those years and was a three-year team captain. For all that, his prep highlight was delivering the state hockey championship to the Zephyrs in 2020 with the overtime game-winning goal against Warroad. A forward and co-captain, he got the tournament’s Herb Brooks Award. Upon graduation, he was named the school’s Senior Scholar and Athlete of the Year.
Hard to top a high school career like that, but winning an NCAA championship does the trick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.