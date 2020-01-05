The Mahtomedi gymnasts placed first in the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Officials Association meet Saturday at Park Center, their first time grabbing top laurels at this annual meet.
The Zephyrs, showing depth and consistency throughout, had the top score among 16 teams (including eight who competed in Division) and finished ahead of both defending state champions — Lakeville North (Class 2A) and Detroit Lakes (Class 1A).
This marked the first time the Zephyrs have ever won the MGGOA.
“The girls had a good meet. Routines are starting to fall into place,” coach Debbie Driscoll said. “We are still working on upgrades, connections/bonus, and consistency. While winning the meet was never mentioned as a goal, we were very excited with the outcome.”
Bella Frattalone placed second all-around with 37.575, behind Maple Grove’s Nadia Abid (37.65). Frattalone won vault (9.7) and floor (9.675) and placed second on bars (9.55).
Kate Ryan was fifth on beam (9.125), 10th on bars (8.85), 11th in vault (9.175) and 12th on floor (9.25). Abbey Bush was 15th on vault (9.05) and bars (8.5). On floor, Zoe Bush was 13th (9.1) and Caylee Greeder 14th (9.025). Other good scores came from Savannah Huber on bars and floor (each 8.1) and Mia Gornik on beam (8.6).
“MGGOA is a big meet with a lot of larger schools outside of our conference,” said Greeder, senior co-captain. “We have pretty good depth as a team, with several girls who can consistently stick their routines, and I think that made the difference. This was an exciting win for us!"
The Zephyrs (3-0 in duals) will host the Mahtomedi Invitational on Saturday, starting 11 a.m.
