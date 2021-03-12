The Mahtomedi gymnasts capped their 13th consecutive Metro East Conference championship by winning the conference meet on Wednesday evening at home with a season-high 141.200 score.
The top three all-rounders were Mahtomedi’s Savannah Huber (36.80), Zoe Bush (34.45) and Tess Matheson (33.575).
“Our two seniors, Zoe and Savannah, had a great night,” coach Debbie Driscoll noted.
Huber, their leader all year, had personal bests in all-around, vault (9.325), beam (9.30) and floor (9.475), winning all three.
Abbey Bush won bars (9.300, personal best) and took second on vault (9.125).
Zoe Bush took second on floor (9.275, personal best) and third on vault (9.025). Erin Steinman took this on bats (8.30).
Next for the Zephyrs, who were 6-0 in duals, is Section 4AA on Saturday at White Bear Lake.
