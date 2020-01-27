The Mahtomedi gymnasts won a dual meet and a small invitational in the past week, and senior leader Bella Frattalone set a school record in vault.
The Zephyrs (5-0 in duals) defeated South St. Paul 145.8 to 114.375 at home Wednesday, which was designated Senior Night and Parents Night.
Seniors honored were Mia Gornik, Annika Daniels, Abby Smith, Josephine Moua, Emma Fairbanks, Megan Neubeck, Caylee Greeder, Kate Ryan and Frattalone.
At the Eagan Invitational, the Zephyrs tallied 144.4 points to win a four-team field.
That’s where Frattalone earned a 9.90 on vault to break the school record, which was 9.825 by Casey Lenarz in 2017. Frattalone, the 2019 state Class A all-around champion, also shares the school all-around record of 38.75 (set last year) with Mindy Myhre (Class of 1994).
Frattalone won all-around (38.05), vault and beam (9.65) at Eagan, and placed third on floor (9.05).
Ryan placed third all-around (36.1), fourth on bars (8.85), second on beam (9.45) and fifth on floor (9.2). Greeder placed sixth on vault (8.8) and fourth on floor (9.25). Zoe Bush, junior, placed fifth on floor (9.0) and beam (8.95).
The Zephyrs had no falls on beam. Rounding out the 5-for-5 team performance were Gornik (9.0, fourth place) and Savannah Huber (8.85).
Mahtomedi will close conference duals on Thursday at Simley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.