The host Zephyr gymnasts won the Mahtomedi Invitational on Saturday, posting a season-high 141.650 points. The other teams were Simley with 130.750, St. Anthony Village/Spring Lake Park 127.7 and Park Center 112.30. Tess Mathson scored 36.6 and Abbey Bush 36.0 all-around, each season bests. Mathson won vault (9.4) with Bush second (9.3) and Kendall Hines fifth (8.8). Bush won bars (9.4) with Erin Steinman second (8.7) and Mathson fourth (8.4). The Zephyrs had no falls on the balance beam. Mathson won (9.05) with Steinman second (8.85) and Bush fifth (8.55). In floor exercise, where they had their top score, 36.2, Bush won (9.35) with Mathson third (9.15), Alix Fox fifth (8.9) and Steinman sixth (8.8).
Gymnastics: Zephyrs win invitational with season best score of 141.65
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Nordic: Levins is individual leader, both Bear teams 4th in first two meets
- Gymnastics: Zephyrs win invitational with season best score of 141.65
- Boys hockey: Hill-Murray rallies to beat Mahtomedi 3-2 in overtime
- Boys hockey: Cougars in double digits again, beat Coon Rapids 10-2
- Girls hockey: Holy Family downs Cougars 5-1
- Girls basketball: Bears edge Cretin-DH 53-50
- Boys basketball: Zephyrs top Anoka 77-56
- Boys basketball: Holloman, Raiders top Bears 68-61
Most Popular
Articles
- Things you may not know about Martin Luther King Jr.
- Blaine artist’s passion for art and fellowship flourishes
- Hard work makes Blackhawk pilot's dream come true
- Wrestling: Zephyrs have one champ, five placers at Bluejacket
- The ‘meat guy’ expresses gratitude to those who serve
- Becoming optimistic during tough times
- From no religion to a Master of Sacred Theology
- Christmas Bird Count suggests winter of tufted titmice ahead
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2022?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.