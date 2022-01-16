The host Zephyr gymnasts won the Mahtomedi Invitational on Saturday, posting a season-high 141.650 points. The other teams were Simley with 130.750, St. Anthony Village/Spring Lake Park 127.7 and Park Center 112.30. Tess Mathson scored 36.6 and Abbey Bush 36.0 all-around, each season bests. Mathson won vault (9.4) with Bush second (9.3) and Kendall Hines fifth (8.8). Bush won bars (9.4) with Erin Steinman second (8.7) and Mathson fourth (8.4). The Zephyrs had no falls on the balance beam. Mathson won (9.05) with Steinman second (8.85) and Bush fifth (8.55). In floor exercise, where they had their top score, 36.2, Bush won (9.35) with Mathson third (9.15), Alix Fox fifth (8.9) and Steinman sixth (8.8).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.