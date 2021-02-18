Mahtomedi gymnastics doesn’t get more exciting than having a victory at the last regular home meet, a season high score and Coach Debbie Driscoll’s 300th win all in one night! That was the case Wednesday evening as the Zephyrs (5-0) continued their winning streak with a 140.275 to 122.525 win over Simley.
Zephyr senior Savannah Huber (35.90) and junior Tess Mathson (33.75) took first and second all-around, respectively, with Simley’s Emerson Hocking third (31.725). Huber and senior Zoe Bush tied for first place (9.150) on beam. Huber took first on floor (9.375) and vault (9.20). Zoe Bush was second on floor (9.10) and vault (9.025). Sophomore Abbey Bush was first on bars (8.925) and Mathson second (8.450).
The JV had a strong performance out scoring Simley 127.800 to 113.400. The Zephyrs face Henry Sibley there Thursday.
