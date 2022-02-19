The Mahtomedi Zephyrs placed seventh of eight teams in the state Class A meet Friday evening at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
The Zephyrs, who were ranked No. 6 with an average of 141.742, were a little off their top form, scoring 139.850 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka won with 145.750 points, followed by Mankato West 145.600, Big Lake 145.000, New London-Spicer 142.125, Worthington 141.950, Detroit Lakes 140.575, Mahtomedi 139.850, and Byron 137.725.
Several Zephrys will compete in the individual tournament on Saturday evening.
Zephyr scores were:
Vault — Tess Mathson 9.100, Abbey Bush 8.8875, Madison Moeller 8.5375, Alix Fox 8.35
Uneven bars — Bush 9.250, Erin Steinman 8.700, Mathson 8.675, Fox 8.100
Balance beam — Steinman 8.725, Mathson 8.575, Bush 8.400, Hines 8.275
Floor exercise — Mathson 9.100, Bush 9.100, Steinman 8.900. Fox 8.650
