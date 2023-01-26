The Mahtomedi gymnasts are 5-0 in dual meets after defeating Tartan 137.875 to 112.650 at home Wednesday evening. Abbey Bush scored 36.825 and Erin Steinman 34.825 to lead the Zephyrs. Bush won vault (9.475), with Madison Moeller and Lucy Otto tying for second (8.60) and Kendal Hines fourth (8.575). Bush won bars (9.250) with Steinman second (8.55) and Margo Bruner third (7.80). Steinman won beam (8.65) with Bush second (8.625) and Hines third (8.47). Bush won floor (9.475) with Steinman second (9.15) and Otto third (8.950). The Zephyrs will compete Saturday in the Eagan Invitational.

