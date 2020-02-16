The Mahtomedi gymnasts, and their senior leaders Bella Frattalone and Kate Ryan, moved up to Class 2A this year, and as the saying goes, they came, they saw, they conquered.
Mahtomedi posted the program’s all-time best score of 147.65 to capture the Section 4AA championship, warding off challenges by newly-paired Mounds View/Irondale and three-time defending champion Stillwater, in the eight-team meet at Stillwater.
“All season I have been telling my team that they are resilient, and that they handle ups and downs so well,” Driscoll said. “They did that again today. There were some struggles and the girls never stopped believing in themselves.”
Frattalone, who was Class A state all-around champion last year, won three events and all-around, missing a sweep due to a rare fall on balance beam.
“It was an exciting new challenge,” Frattalone said about the move to Class 2A. “We were pretty sure we’d win (sections) last year but this year there were more good teams. It made us work harder.”
Ryan tallied a personal-best for third place all-around, and had second, third and fourth places in events. Mahtomedi has one more state individual qualifier in Caylee Greeder on floor exercise.
Mahtomedi’s 147.65 score eclipsed the previous record of 147.125 set last year when they won Section 4A.
“No individual PR’s were set today,” Driscoll said, “but we hit 18 out of 20 routines and it added up to a new school record.”
Mounds View/Irondale scored 145.70, Stillwater 144.90, White Bear Lake 140.975, Roseville Area 136.375, Tartan 116.125, St. Paul Central 114.75 and North St. Paul 114.10.
“The girls were pretty confident, although Mounds View/Irondale was only two points behind us in the rankings,” said Driscoll.
Under Driscoll, Mahtomedi has 28 state appearances and 10 state titles (most recently 1996) in Class A. This is their second time bumped up to Class 2A. They went to state once (1999) during their previous eighth-year tenure in the big school class.
State Class 2A team competition will be held Friday evening, and individuals Saturday evening, at the University of Minnesota, 6 p.m. The Zephyrs are ranked No. 5 (based on average of their top three scores). Lakeville North is ranked first.
Frattalone was all-around champion with 38.225. Ryan was third with a personal-best 37.425. Mounds View/Irondale’s Julia Clark was second.
Frattalone won floor exercise with 9.70 and vault with 9.80 while tying for first in uneven bars (9.70) with White Bear Lake’s Grace Squires. A fall on beam, just her third in two seasons with the Zephyrs, relegated her to 10th place (9.025).
Ryan placed second in floor exercise (9.525), third on balance beam (9.40), fourth in vault (9.425) and seventh on uneven bars (9.075).
Mahtomedi had three of the six state qualifiers in floor exercise as Greeder took fifth (9.25). Savanah Huber was close behind in eighth (9.15).
The Zephyrs had four of the top eight in vault as sisters Zoe and Abbey Bush tied for eighth place with 9.175.
On balance beam, the Zephyrs also had Zoe Bush ninth (9.05) and Huber 15th (8.825). On uneven bars, Abbey Bush placed 11th (8.875) and Huber 15th (8.50).
