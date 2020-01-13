The Mahtomedi Zephyr gymnasts won their annual Mahtomedi Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 11, scoring 143.55, finishing ahead of teams from Park Center, Simley and St. Anthony Village-Spring Lake Park.
Zephyr senior Bella Frattalone won the all-around and all four events, with a total score of 37.8 from top performances on vault (9.65), bars (9.25), beam (9.5) and floor (9.4).
Senior captain Kate Ryan claimed second all-around (36.15), second on bars (9.1) and beam (9.1), and third on floor (8.9) and vault (9.05).
Junior Savannah Huber placed third all-around scoring 34.95 and claiming fifth on bars (8.45), third on beam (9.0), fourth on floor (8.8). Huber and freshman Abbey Bush tied for fifth place on vault scoring 8.7.
Senior captain Caylee Greeder took second on floor (9.05), and sixth on vault (8.4) and bars (8.15). Bush placed third on bars scoring 8.9, and sixth on floor (8.6). Senior captain Annika Daniels placed fifth on beam with an 8.0.
Mahtomedi Invite is the team’s annual alumni meet, honoring former Zephyr gymnasts. Several alumni attended and some showed off their skills in the annual handstand contest.
The Zephyrs travel to Hastings for a dual meet with the Raiders on Thursday, 6 p.m.
(Reported by Shelly Ryan)
