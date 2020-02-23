Class A, Class AA, whatever. Makes no difference to Bella Frattalone.
The Mahtomedi senior has added the big-school gymnastics all-around championship to the small-school title she won last year, and actually did even better in Class AA because she nabbed the floor exercise and vault golds as well.
In what she said will be her final gymnastics performance, Frattalone scored 38.5625 points all-around at Roy Wilkins Auditorium on Saturday evening. Runner-up was Park Center junior Annika Lee with 38.4750. Third was Maple Grove senior Nadia Abid with 38.1250.
Frattalone won floor exercise with 9.8125 and vault with 9.775. She placed fifth on uneven bars (9.5375) and 10th on balance beam (9.4375).
Last year in Class A, Frattalone won all-around with 38.6625, took second on vault (9.7875) and bars (9.70), third on beam (9.5375) and fifth on floor (9.6125).
Mahtomedi has produced six state all-around champions with a total of 11 titles in the four decades under coach Debbie Driscoll. The others are Gretchen Gunnarson (1990), Heather Murphy (1988-90), Jenny Olson (1990), Mindy Myhre (1991-92-93-94), and Kasey Lenarz (2017).
Frattalone is the first Zephyr to win a Class AA all-around title. During a previous eight-year tenure in Class AA they didn’t have one. Frattalone is also just the second gymnast to win around titles in both divisions. Sabrina Hoover of Rogers won the Class 1A all-around in 2009 and 2A in 2010 and ’11.
Driscoll noted that the three state golds earned by Frattalone lifted Mahtomedi's overall total to 40.
Frattalone told the Star-Tribune that her season goal from the start was just to enjoy herself as much as possible.
“This season, I just wanted to have fun,” Frattalone said. “It’s my last one and I didn’t care as much about the outcome as I did the previous years.”
She was a club gymnast until the last two years, when she decided to join friends and schoolmates on the school team to have the high school team experience.
On Friday night, Frattalone scored 38.375 points to lead Mahtomedi to fifth place in team competition, including a 9.9 vault that tied her school record. She shares the school all-around record of 38.75 tied with Myhre.
Kate Ryan, fellow Mahtomedi senior, also had an solid state meet, placing 16th all-around with 37.0375 points, 11th on vault (9.5500), 12th on floor (9.5125), 28th on bars Ryan (9.0375) and 32nd on beam (8.9375).
The Zephyrs other individual qualifier, senior Caylee Greeder, placed 33rd on floor exercise (9.2375).
