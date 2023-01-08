The Mahtomedi gymnasts and their top scorer Abbey Bush placed first in the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Officials Association meet Saturday.
Team scoring was Mahtomedi 135.85, Lakeville South 135.50, Apple Valley/Eastview 129.5, Breck 128.85, Eagan 127.625, White Bear Lake 129.80, St. Anthony Villlage/Spring Lake Park 128.025, and Mounds View-Irondale 121.575, in action at Park Center High School.
Abbey Bush won all-around with 36.425 points and bars with 9.275, while placing second in vault (9.35), second on floor (9.225) and third on beam (8.575)
Alix Fox placed eighth all-around (32.70), ninth on vault (8.45), and 11th on floor (8.725). Erin Steinman placed seventh on floor (9.10), 11th on bars (8.025) and 12th on beam (8.15). Kendall Hines was 10th on beam (8.20). Margo Bruner took 12th on bars (8.00).
The annual MGGOA meet has 16 teams in two divisions. Mahtomedi competed in the upper division.
