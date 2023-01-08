The Mahtomedi gymnasts and their top scorer Abbey Bush placed first in the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Officials Association meet Saturday.

Team scoring was Mahtomedi 135.85, Lakeville South 135.50, Apple Valley/Eastview 129.5, Breck 128.85, Eagan 127.625, White Bear Lake 129.80, St. Anthony Villlage/Spring Lake Park 128.025, and Mounds View-Irondale 121.575, in action at Park Center High School.

