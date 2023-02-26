Mahtomedi senior gymnast Abbey Bush closed her prep career on a high note, earning two medals in the state meet Saturday evening. Bush placed fourth in uneven bars, marking the third time she’s medaled in that event, and placed sixth all-around, in Class 1A competition at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

Her bars routine that includes a giant swing with a half-turn, and an inward full twist dismount, scored 9.425. “Not my best but I’m happy with it,” said Bush. “My best event is bars and my favorite. I love bars.” She moved up one notch again, after placing sixth as a sophomore and fifth as a junior in bars. “I keep working my way up,” she noted cheerfully.

