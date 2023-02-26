Mahtomedi senior gymnast Abbey Bush closed her prep career on a high note, earning two medals in the state meet Saturday evening. Bush placed fourth in uneven bars, marking the third time she’s medaled in that event, and placed sixth all-around, in Class 1A competition at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Her bars routine that includes a giant swing with a half-turn, and an inward full twist dismount, scored 9.425. “Not my best but I’m happy with it,” said Bush. “My best event is bars and my favorite. I love bars.” She moved up one notch again, after placing sixth as a sophomore and fifth as a junior in bars. “I keep working my way up,” she noted cheerfully.
In all-around, she tallied 37.175 points and was elated to make the podium for the first time with the top all-rounders in state. “I didn’t know if I could do it, but that was the plan all year,” she said. Crucial to that was soaring to a career best 9.55 (by .05) with her pike tsukahara on vault, placing eighth. “That’s my best ever. Vault is my second favorite. I love flying!” She placed 21st on balance beam (8.975), and 22nd on floor exercise (9.225).
In a sport where it’s easy to get hurt, Bush made it through her career — including five state trips for team, individual or both — with her body “feeling great,” with just one past shoulder problem briefly. Asked if it was her last gymnastics meet, she said, “I might to gymnastics in college. I’m not sure yet, but I want to.” Bush now looks ahead to her final track season as a sprinter and pole vaulter.
Erin Steinman, Zephyr senior, also had a strong state meet. Steinman placed14th on uneven bars (8.725), 17th on floor exercise (9.300) and 27th on balance beam (8.925) among 48 entrants in each.
Three other Zephyr state qualifiers were back in the pack as junior Alix Fox scored 8.675 on vault and 9.2 on floor, seventh-grader Margo Bruner 8.0705 on beam and senior Annik Sturm 8.0375 on bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.