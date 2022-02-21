Gymnastics: Zephyrs’ Bush 5th at state on bars

Mahtomedi junior Abbey Bush earned a spot on the podium at the state Class A gymnastics meet, placing fifth on the uneven bars with a 9.3875 score.
An all-around qualifier, Bush placed 10th all-around with 36.6625, 12th vault with 9.375, 21st on floor exercise with 9.150 and 25th on balance beam with 8.75.
Zephyr senior Tess Mathson placed 17th all-around with 35.125. Her top event placements were 20th on bars with 8.775 and 27th on vault with 9.2125.
Erin Steinman, a junior, placed 18th on beam with 8.95 and 19th on bars with 8.85.
Mahtomedi’s other state entrant, sophomore Natalie Eisenhuth was 40th on bream with 8.225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.