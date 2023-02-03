Mahtomedi finished its dual meet season with an 8-0 record after defeating South St. Paul 138.275 to 111.125 on Thursday evening. Abbey Bush won all-around (35.35), vault (9.35), bars (8.625), and floor (8.875). Margo Brunner, seventh-grader, won balance beam (9.2). On vault, Kendall Hines was second (8.5) while Lucy Otto and Alix Fox tied for third (8.45). On bars, Erin Steinman was second (8.6) and Brunner third (8.325). On beam, Steinman was second (9.1) and Bush third (8.40). On floor, Steinman was second (8.85) and Otto and Madison Moeller tied for third (8.8). The next meet will be the Metro East Conference meet at home on Friday.
