The Mahtomedi Zephyrs topped South St. Paul 136.825 to 105.45 there Thursday evening and finished their dual meet schedule 6-0. Addison Briske placed first on vault with 8.50, with a tie for second between Kendall Hines and Madison Moeller, each 8.45.  Abbey Bush dominated the bars with 9.40. Tess Mathson (8.80) and Erin Steinman (8.75) were second and third.  Tess Mathson scored 8.975 and Steinman 8.90 to place 1-2 on beam with no falls. On floor, Mathson placed first (8.90), Alix Fox second (8.60) and Moeller third (8.375).  Mahtomedi had no all-rounders in this meet. The Metro East Conference meet will be held Thursday, Feb. 3, at Simley.

