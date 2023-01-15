White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.