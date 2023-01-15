Mahtomedi won its invitational meet Saturday with 137.15 points, followed by Simley (130.05) and Park Center (126.60). Abbey Bush placed first all-around (36.5) with Alix Fox fourth (33.9). Bush won vault (9.45) with Addison Briske fourth (8.7), Kendall Hines and Fox tied for fifth (9.65) and Maddison Moeller sixth (8.4). Bush won bars (9.2) with Erin Steinman fourth (8.65) and Fox fifth (8.0). Bush was second on beam (9.05), Fox fourth (8.35) and Hines sixth (8.1). On floor exercise, Moeller was second (9.05), Steinman third (9.0), and Fox fifth (8.9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.