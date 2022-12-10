The Mahtomedi gymnasts won their season opener, topping Hastings 134.025 to 129.250, on Thursday evening. Zephyr seventh-grader Margo Brunner placed second all-around with 33.825 and senior Erin Steinman was third with 33.675. Brunner won balance beam (9.20), took second on floor (8.925), and third on bars (7.80). Steinman was second on bars (8.75) and third on floor (8.80). Alix Fox took second on beam (8.475) and third on vault (8.55). Kendall Hines was third on beam (8.40). Other solid scores were Madison Moller 8.475 on vault and 8.60 on floor, and Lucy Otto 8.35 on vault. The 1-2-3 finish by Brunner, Fox and Hines on the final event, beam, cemented the win. Hastings sophomore Taylor Debettignies won all-around, vault and floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.