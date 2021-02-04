The Mahtomedi gymnasts are 3-0 after defeating Hastings 139.600 to 121.275 on Wednesday evening at home. The top three all-around were Savannah Huber (36.025), Abbey Bush (34.875), and Tess Mathson (33.750). The team started with an impressive vault event score of 36.350 as Zoe Bush, Abbey Bush, and Huber all earned over a 9.0 and junior Lily Gornik had an 8.9. Abbey Bush won bars (9.075). Huber (8.9) and Mathson (8.5) led with solid beam routines. Sophomore Madison Moller contributed her 8.9 score on floor where the team totaled 35.6.The Zephyrs will have their first away meet next Thursday, February 10t, at South St. Paul.
