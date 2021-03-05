White Bear Lake defeated Woodbury 137.475 to 124.750 on Wednesday evening in Woodbury, improving to 5-2 for the season.
Top two all-around were Grace Squires (36.475) and Laney Gunderson (35.775).
Squires won vault (9.175) with Gunderson second (9.025), Kailee Tran third (8.525) and Liz Zimmerman fifth (8.375). Squires won bars (9.35) with Gunderson second (8.475), Grace Lehner (8.25) third and Claire Teegarden fifth (7.325). Gunderson win beam (9.35), followed by Squires (8.50), Josie Miejanek (8.30) and Zimmerman (8.00) in 2-3-4. Squires took floor (9.45), with Gunderson second (8.925), Miejanek third (8.325) and Riley Robovsky sixth (7.95).
