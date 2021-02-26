Stillwater’s No. 9 ranked gymnastics team defeated White Bear Lake 145.5 to 139.525 on Wednesday evening in the Bears’ gym. The Bears are ranked No. 13 and have a 4-2 record. Bear junior Grace Squires won all-around (37.125) and bars (9.60). Stillwater had the next three all-around in Norah Bates (36.575), Katelyn McDowell (36.30) and Kendall Rogers (35.85). Laney Gunderson of the Bears was fifth with 35.85 and won floor exercise (9.45). Also for the Bears, Gracyn Lehner was fifth on bars (8.45), Gunderson sixth (8.40) and Kailee Tran seventh (8.275). Stillwater had the top five in both vault, led by Rogers (9.375), and beam, led by McDowell (9.45).

