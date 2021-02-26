Stillwater’s No. 9 ranked gymnastics team defeated White Bear Lake 145.5 to 139.525 on Wednesday evening in the Bears’ gym. The Bears are ranked No. 13 and have a 4-2 record. Bear junior Grace Squires won all-around (37.125) and bars (9.60). Stillwater had the next three all-around in Norah Bates (36.575), Katelyn McDowell (36.30) and Kendall Rogers (35.85). Laney Gunderson of the Bears was fifth with 35.85 and won floor exercise (9.45). Also for the Bears, Gracyn Lehner was fifth on bars (8.45), Gunderson sixth (8.40) and Kailee Tran seventh (8.275). Stillwater had the top five in both vault, led by Rogers (9.375), and beam, led by McDowell (9.45).
Latest News
- Hockey: Mahtomedi girls clip Northern Tier 2-1
- Basketball: Cougar girls thump Anoka 64-24
- Basketball: Cougar boys tip Anoka 57-54
- Swimming: Cougars lose duals to Anoka, Elk River
- Hockey: Eden Prairie rules 3rd period, beats Mahtomedi 5-2
- Gymnastics: Stillwater tops Bears 145.5 to 139.5
- Wrestling: Bears beat East Ridge 58-21
- The Citizen: E-edition, February 25, 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown White Bear Lake development project draws neighborhood ire
- ‘Perfect storm’ of factors contributes to spike in thefts at regional park
- Born in a local bike shop, Park Tool supplies the world
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Ice sculpture hunt celebrates ‘the Minnesota winter we all know and love’
- High school students qualify for StellarXplorers semifinals
- New patio coming to Jimmy’s
- Ramsey County receives state award for I-694/Rice Street Interchange
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Lino Lakes researches options for future of fire service
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Downtown White Bear Lake development project draws neighborhood ire (4)
- Journey students continue to overcome obstacles amid pandemic (2)
- State agency criticized for inept handling of Water Gremlin (1)
- Real-life romance: Local couples share love stories in honor of Valentine’s Day (1)
- White Bear Lake airs wish list for legislators (1)
- School spirit in abundance at Hisdahl’s (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.