Led by Grace Squires, the White Bear Lake gymnasts outpointed Roseville Area 131.6 to 123.6 on Tuesday evening in Roseville. Squires won all four events — vault with 9.025, uneven bars 9.45, balance beam 9.125 and floor 9.4 — for a 37.00 total. Laney Gunderson was second in each, with 8.85, 8.70, 8.225 and 9.35 respectively, totaling 33.125. The Bears are 2-0 and ranked No. 12 in Class 2A.
