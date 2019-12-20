Kate Ryan won all four events as the Mahtomedi gymnasts defeated Tartan 141.175 to 116.675 at home Thursday evening, improving to 3-0.
Ryan, senior captain, scored 36.925 all-around, placing first in vault (9.175), bars (9.125), beam (9.35) and floor (9.275).
Savannah Huber took second all-around (34.175), second on vault (9.15) and third on bars (8.225). Huber and Caylee Greeder tied for second on floor (9.125). Abbey Bush scored 8.9 to take second on bars and 9.05 for third on vault. Mia Gornik claimed second on beam with 8.65.
Next meet for the Zephyrs will be the annual MGGOA (Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Officials Association) meet at Park Center on Saturday, Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.