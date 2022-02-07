Gymnastics: Mathson, Bush lead Zephyrs to another MEC crown

The Mahtomedi gymnasts capped their 14th straight conference championship season, posting their high score, 143.875, in the Metro East meet at Simley on Thursday, Feb. 3. Simley (132.025) and Two Rivers (131.25) were the next two among seven teams.
“We did not not have to count any falls in our team score,” coach Debbie Driscoll said. “Also, the girls have been working hard to clean up their routines and it showed.”
Zephyr senior Tess Mathson was all-around champion with 36.80 and won balance beam. Zephyr junior Abbey Bush was second with 35.90 while winning bars and vault.
The Zephyrs, also unbeaten in duals, will compete in Section 4A on Saturday, Feb. 12, at White Bear Lake, starting 6 p.m.
ZEPHYR SCORES — Vault: (1) Abbey Bush 9.525 (2) Tess Mathson 9.275 (5) Kendall Hines 8.70 (8) Madison Moeller eighth (8.575) … Uneven bars: (1) Bush 9.4 (2) Mathson 8.925 (3) Erin Steinman 8.575 (5) Alix Fox 8.075 … Balance beam: (1) Mathson 9.3 (2) Steinman 9.1 (3) Natalie Eisenhuth 8.9 (5) Hines 8.775 … Floor exercise: (2) Bush 9.4 (3) Mathson 9.3 (5) Steinman 9.150 (7) Moeller 8.9.
