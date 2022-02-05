The Mahtomedi gymnasts capped their 14th straight conference by posting their high score of the season Thursday night, 143.875, in the Metro East meet at Simley High School. Simley (132.025) and Two Rivers (131.25) were the next two among seven teams.
“We did not not have to count any falls in our team score,” coach Debbie Driscoll said. “Also, the girls have been working hard to clean up their routines and it showed.”
Zephyr senior Tess Mathson was all-around champion with 36.80, and junior Abbey Bush was second with 35.90.
Bush won vault (season high 9.525) with Mathson second, Kendall Hines fifth (8.70) and Madison Moeller eighth (8.575). Bush won bars (9.4) with Mathson second (8.925), Erin Steinman third (8.575) and Alix Fox fifth (8.075). Mathson won beam (9.3) with Steinman second (9.1) and Natalie Eisenhuth third (8.9). On floor, Bush took second (9.4), Mathson third (9.3), Steinman fifth (9.150) and Moeller seventh (8.9).
Next for the Zephyrs, who were also unbeaten in duals, is Section 4A on Saturday, Feb. 12, at White Bear Lake, starting 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.